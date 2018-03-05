Proposed bill will give funding to improve local communities’ infrastructure

BOSTON (WWLP) – Cities and towns may be getting funding from the state for building improvements.

Springfield and Northampton are just some of the communities across the state that would benefit from the passage of an infrastructure improvement bill.

The legislation still has a few more steps to go in the process before the funding can be dispersed.

The capital bond bill totaling more than $3 billion currently, rests in the hands of a committee, who must compromise on a final version of the House and Senate proposals passed earlier this session.

Both proposals include $45 million for the construction of a new Springfield Police headquarters.

In a statement to 22News, West Springfield State Senator Jim Welch said the new station will, “Mark a turning point for public safety in Springfield and be a key component of the city’s redevelopment efforts.”

If passed, Northampton would get $3 million for Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School and funding for court improvements.

Once the Committee comes out with a compromised proposal, the bill will need final votes in each chamber.