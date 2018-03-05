Potholes in Leverett to be fixed when weather warms up

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rough roads are damaging cars in Leverett.



Leverett’s Highway Department said they are aware of the potholes, but they have to wait for the weather to cooperate before they can start patching them.



Amherst Road stretches for miles, connecting the towns of Leverett and Amherst.



There are potholes up and down the road, making for a bumpy ride for drivers who use the road.



There’s one pretty long stretch where the potholes are hard to avoid on the Leverett-Amherst town line.



“There’s no question that there are rough patches along the road and there are areas that get rough every year,” said Bruce McCandless of Amherst. “And someday we will get the whole thing repaved maybe.”

Leverett Highway Department Superintendent David Finn told 22News the recent rain and snow has prevented DPW crews from fixing the potholes.



Finn said neither the cold patch nor the hot patch will stick when there’s water in the potholes.



Finn said they got hot patch last week, and they plan to start filling the potholes as soon as it’s warm enough.