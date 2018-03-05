Potholes continue to plague drivers in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With a fleet of cars, a local cab company owner said he has rims and tires stock piled just to be sure a pothole doesn’t take one of his cabs out of commission.

Drivers try to dodge them, but pothole problems persist in western Massachusetts. Jeffrey Miller, owner of “Cosmic Cab” in Northampton, had to come up with ways to make sure damaged wheels don’t keep their cabs off the road for long.

“Come back with flat tires, banged up rims. They seem worse than ever this year. We try to keep tires stocked and rims stocked so we’re always ready to go. We’ve been in business for six years so, we’re familiar with New England winters,” said Miller.

Those potholes are putting a dent in car’s rims, and in people’s paychecks. If you hit a pothole, replacing a rim could cost you anywhere from $75 to $500 dollars.

Tina Pirogs of Somers, Connecticut, who works in Westfield, told 22News two potholes on I-91 have cost her hundreds of dollars, “The rims generally cost on my car, probably about $279 to 300 dollars. I’ve had two bent rims so far this year. I’m scared every morning on the way home and on the way to work.”

Pothole season started early this year. Potholes tend to peak in the springtime, so the problems could get worse.