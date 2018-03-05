Police asking for communities help in West Brookfield homicide case

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police are asking nearby residents and businesses for any surveillance video they may have to help them solve the homicide cases in West Brookfield.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. told 22News they’re searching for a yellow fuel can, which is critical to the investigation.

It was used to store diesel fuel and is missing from the home where 38-year-old Sara Bermudez and her three children died violently late last week.

The children were agse 8, 6, and 2. Their bodies were found in their home at 10 Old Warren Road.

The deaths are being investigated as homicides.