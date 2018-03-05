Officers save choking puppy in Massachusetts

NORTH REDDING, Mass. (WWLP) – North Reading Police and Firefighters saved a 9-week old puppy from choking and it was all caught on camera.

The dramatic rescue was captured on video in the lobby of the police station.

A couple ran in Sunday, because their Saint Bernard puppy named Bodhi was choking on food.

Officers and firefighters jumped to the rescue, administering blows to the puppy’s back.. and chest compressions until the food came out.

The puppy was given oxygen and checked out by a vet. He’s expected to make a full recovery.