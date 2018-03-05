Northampton working on filling vacant storefronts in downtown

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton is trying to fill in the blank businesses downtown.

Northampton’s Economic Development Director told 22News that there is a high turnover rate for some storefronts, but there aren’t a whole lot of them.

Northampton is home to 232 retail businesses. In 2017, there were 14 vacant storefronts which is a vacancy rate of around six percent.

“That’s a pretty healthy vacancy rate,” Economic Development Director Terrence Masterson explained. “When you figure out of about 230 stores, you have 14 or 15 that might be vacant, that’s really pretty good. That’s very good as a matter of fact. And I think as you look up and down Main Street you won’t see many empty stores.”

Masterson told 22News that it takes a few months on average to fill these vacancies. He said nine out of 10 downtown businesses are locally owned.

“That’s why the corporate doesn’t work here,” Shop Therapy Assistant Manager Donovan Bartish said. “People who shop here don’t like corporate; they like the family-owned business.”

And Northampton resident Benjamin Will told 22News despite the increase in online shopping, businesses here generate a lot of foot traffic.

“So places stay around here, despite the competition from places like Amazon that they say are taking local businesses,” Will said. “I’d say people around here support the local economy.”

Masterson told 22News that the city is working on filling the current vacancies.