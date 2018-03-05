No set date for when needle exchange program will open in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Board of Public Health voted last week to establish a needle exchange program, after declaring the opioid crisis as a public health emergency.

Calls for a needle exchange program in Springfield has been rejected in the past and has remained a controversial topic.

One Springfield resident says he thinks a needle exchange would help reduce the AIDS population.

“It would cut down tremendously, some of my friends passed away because of the virus, they were sharing needles, they should have had this a long time ago,” Julius Nero told 22News.

It is unknown where and when the needle exchange will open in Springfield.