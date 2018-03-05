New technology developed to track weapons

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new technology is elevating the debate about gun safety.

The device called TracFind is used to track weapons. Think of it like a GPS key fob for your gun.

In the wake of several mass shootings, the technology is getting a second look from gun owners and manufacturers.

It doesn’t immobilize your gun like a lock would. Instead, it alerts you the moment your gun moves.

This can help you find it if it’s lost, but can also help police track down a stolen weapon to within three feet.

People told 22News they support the idea.

“Why? Because the police need all the help they can get. If they have a leg up on the bad guys that’s what we need,” said George Manioudakis of Chicopee.

“We have GPS devices on our phones. We have it everywhere else so why not have it to protect us and keep these kids safe. Maybe that way people will stop wanting to shoot,” said Fianna Sanchez of Springfield.

TracFind is also working with manufacturers to develop a device that can also be embedded in a gun without a criminal knowing they are being tracked.

The inventors of the technology say they are not involved in the politics or gun control parts of the debate, just adding an extra level of safety.