More than 40 employers expected at Holyoke job fair Tuesday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A large job fair will be held in Holyoke Tuesday!

More than 40 employers are expected to interview candidates to employment.

There will be a special focus on helping people whose employment opportunities have been limited due to their Criminal Offender Record Information, or CORI.

The job fair is at Gateway City Arts on 92 Race Street in Holyoke and is sponsored by Greater Holyoke Chamber, CareerPoint, and Green Thumb industries.

Doors open to the public at 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

There will be a breakfast starting at 7:30 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. for employers and other guests who have signed up in advance.

