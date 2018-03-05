Lawmakers consider bill aimed at protecting student’s privacy on social media

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers are considering a bill that aims to protect the privacy of students and workers on social media.

The bill prohibits colleges and universities from requiring students to disclose usernames and passwords to their personal social media accounts. The bill also protects workers from having to provide this information to employers.

Under the bill, public or private colleges would be prohibited from requesting or requiring a student to grant access to their personal social media account, or to give their name or password to the account.

Students also can not be forced to add teachers, coaches and school employees to their account in order to participate in certain classes or activities.

The bill also bars the school from punishing a student for failing to disclose photos, videos or information on their account. However, the bill does allow schools or employers to request account access to ensure a student or worker is following state and federal laws.

The Senate is scheduled to debate the bill Thursday.