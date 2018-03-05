Kacey Bellamy and her teammates to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

NEW YORK (WWLP) – A programming note for fans of Olympic Gold Medalist Kacey Bellamy.

Kacey Bellamy and her teammates from The USA women’s Olympic Hockey team will be on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Monday night.

Kacey is just coming back from South Korea where the women’s team won gold last month.

Westfield is planning a big “Welcome Home” home party for Kacey this Saturday, and we’ll be providing details about that as the weekend gets closer.

You can catch her Monday night on Jimmy Fallon immediately following 22News at 11.

Tonight on the show: @KatieHolmes212, Brian Tyree Henry, the U.S. Women's Olympic Ice Hockey Champions and music from @Meghan_Trainor! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/19Z3GSSivl — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) March 5, 2018