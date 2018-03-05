Jane The Virgin – Staying Connected with Ivonne Coll

(CW) – Get to know Ivonne Coll as she shares her personal life stories.

On the next episode of Jane the Virgin, Jane’s (Gina Rodriguez) fixation on a negative review has left her with writer’s block, so Rogelio (Jaime Camil) suggests she take a class to help. With the encouragement of Jane, Rafael (Justin Baldoni) is ready to dig into his past. Rogelio is trying to make things less about him and more about Xo (Andrea Navedo), but he grows suspicious when he learns she is keeping a secret from him. Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) tests the loyalty of her lawyer. Ivonne Coll also stars.

Melanie Mayron directed the episode written by Leah Longoria (#412). The episode airs on March 9, 2018.

