iZombie – Blue Bloody Scene

(CW) – The struggle is real on the next episode of iZombie!

It’s a real-life game of clue for Liv (Rose McIver) after she eats the brains of a despicable dowager and must determine which one of her disgruntled servants killed her. Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) and Bozzio (guest star Jessica Harmon, “The 100”) are struggling to maintain a healthy relationship. Meanwhile, circumstances place Major (Robert Buckley) and Liv in opposition to one another. Rahul Kohli, David Anders, Aly Michalka and Robert Knepper also star.

Michael Fields directed the episode written by Dean Lorey (#402). The episode airs on March 5, 2018.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Connect with IZOMBIE Online:

Visit IZOMBIE WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/iZombie

Like IZOMBIE on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwizombie

Follow IZOMBIE on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cwizombie

Follow IZOMBIE on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/thecwizombie

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/