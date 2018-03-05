IRS scheme targeting Huntington residents

HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents of western Hampshire County have been receiving fraudulent robocalls claiming to be from the IRS.

Huntington Police Chief Robert Garriepy told 22News that the caller claims you owe money to the IRS, and that if you do not pay, local police will come and arrest you.

The chief says that this is simply not the case, and that the IRS will notify you in writing if you owe them money- they won’t call you on the phone.

Garriepy said he is particularly concerned about this scheme as it is coming during tax filing season. If you get such a call, just hang up.