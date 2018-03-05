Holyoke bus drivers protest changes for next school year

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – School transportation services are changing in Holyoke in the fall. School bus drivers and monitors are protesting the changes.

Their union says the school district will stop using mini buses, wheelchair buses and bus monitors. Instead, they will use single staffed vans. Drivers say it puts the children’s safety at risk.

“How can [they] drive and be safe and attend to the children’s needs at the same time”, says a bus monitor and parent, Eva Pinomatos. “It’s almost impossible.”

They are also worried about their wages. Drivers are only required to have a 7D license to drive the new vans, but many hold CDL licenses.

“We make more hourly than a 7D does. So, what they’re trying to do is cut our pay,” says Pamela Murphy, a CDL driver.

In addition to protesting in front of the Holyoke public school administrative offices, the school bus drivers will be in front of the city council on March 6 and the school committee meeting March 19.

In a statement, Holyoke Public Schools said they will not be eliminating bus monitors on required vans, and that they will be adding 10 more driver and monitor jobs for next year’s school year.

The school system says ultimately the changes will help contain the rising costs of transportation.