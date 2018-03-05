Governor Baker plans to seek federal aid following Nor’easter

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says his state “absolutely” plans to seek federal disaster assistance in the aftermath of a powerful storm that raked the East Coast.

Baker says the nor’easter caused extensive damage along the state’s coastline. About 50,000 utility customers in the state remained without power late Monday afternoon.

The Republican governor said once the immediate crisis has passed he’ll ask local officials to begin tallying damage so the state can make a formal request for federal aid.

During a Statehouse meeting on Monday, Baker and legislative leaders also discussed possible long-term methods of fortifying the state’s coastline against powerful storms that seem to be occurring more frequently than in the past.

Utility National Grid said it was hoping to have power restored to its Rhode Island customers by midnight Monday and to its Massachusetts customers by midnight Tuesday.

Another storm packed with more snow is expected in the region Wednesday.