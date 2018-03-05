Friday’s Nor’easter delaying pothole repairs in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Potholes have been an issue all winter and the storm forced Northampton Department of Public Works to delay their pothole repairs until Monday.

Prior to Friday’s storm, DPW pothole repair crews had been working 11 hour shifts since last Monday.

22News shot video of potholes on Fulton Ave connecting to Pleasant Street.

One resident who sees a lot of potholes near her house on Pine Street says she’s looking forward to them being patched.

“I was very happy to hear that”, Mary Jo Stanley of Florence told 22News, “…we counted about 24 potholes out here and I haven’t measured how deep they are.”

DPW crews have been using hot mix asphalt to patch potholes.

22News contacted the Northampton DPW to find out when they plan to have the potholes patched, but we are still waiting.