Firefighter, two others taken to hospital in Pittsfield fire

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were taken to the hospital, including a firefighter, following a fire at a duplex home in Pittsfield Sunday evening.

Firefighters from Dalton, Lenox, and Hinsdale had to be called in as Pittsfield firefighters worked to put out the flames at 125/127 Burke Avenue. According to a news release sent to 22News by the Pittsfield Fire Department, the fire started before 6:00 P.M. on the first floor of the duplex home and quickly spread to the second floor; blowing out the windows.

A firefighter suffered a knee injury in the fire, and had to be taken to Berkshire Medical Center. Two people who had been inside the home also had to be taken to the hospital after breathing in too much smoke.

The Associated Press also reports that a dog died in the fire and a cat is missing.

The house was badly damaged by fire, smoke, and water, and the residents will not be able to return home. Pittsfield firefighters believe that the fire was accidental.