Eastbound lanes on MassPike in Charlton closed after serious accident

CHARLTON, Mass. (WWLP) – All eastbound traffic on the MassPike in Charlton is at a standstill due to a serious accident Monday evening.

According to Trooper Robert Church of the Charlton State Police barracks, one person is being airlifted to a nearby hospital after suffering serious injuries.

There is no word on how many cars or how many people were involved in the accident.

Trooper Church told 22News traffic is at a standstill while emergency responders clear out the accident at the 80 point mile mark. He also said there is a 5-10 mile back-up.

This is a developing story. 22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.