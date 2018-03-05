Demolition underway on site of proposed East Windsor casino

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Competition for MGM Springfield is one step closer to reality. The Mohegans and the Mashantucket Pequots still need more regulatory approval before they can build on non-tribal land in East Windsor, Connecticut, but that doesn’t stop them from demolishing.

The joint venture casino is proposed for the abandoned Showcase Cinema plaza just off Exit 44, 20 minutes from Springfield.

This will likely be the last time that we see the former Showcase Cinema plaza here in East Windsor, Connecticut still standing. Monday begins a ceremonial demolition where MGM’s competition will soon be built. They’ll be demolishing the building with this excavator.

Demolition will take several weeks. Some are excited about a casino, while others are not.

“So now we have two states warring each other for basically the same money and possibly causing many more problems,” explained Craig Tini of Suffield, Connecticut.

MGM Springfield Spokesman Saverio Manchini sent 22News this statement.

“Our MGM Springfield team is entirely focused on our project and we could not be more excited about the future. We are fully committed to opening in the fall of 2018 and have already begun the hiring process for the 3,000 new employees who will welcome our first guests.”

“I would go to Springfield, sure. It’s a little further away. I’m not excited about either of them thought to be honest. My husband works in Springfield so it is going to take him longer to get home and longer to get to work,” explained Rachel Bassett of Broad Brook, Connecticut.

MGM also said they are excited about pursuing another casino in Bridgeport, Connecticut.