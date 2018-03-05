Demolition day at site of future Connecticut casino

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WWLP) – The demolition of an old movie theater in East Windsor, Connecticut marks the beginning of work on a new casino in Connecticut, designed to compete with MGM Springfield.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes, which run the Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun casinos respectively, have come together in an effort to build this new casino in northern Connecticut- about halfway between Hartford and MGM’s casino in Springfield, which is set to open this fall.

The tribes’ planned new casino will be located at the site of the former Showcase Cinemas, just off I-91, and the demolition of that building is the first major step in the construction process. There is, however, no timetable as to when the new casino will open. The tribes expect to spend about $300 million on the new gaming facility.

Their goal is to keep Connecticut traffic and gaming dollars in the state, instead of going over the state line into Massachusetts. MGM Springfield is closer to the Hartford area than the tribes’ existing casinos in southeastern Connecticut.