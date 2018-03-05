Chicopee residents looking forward to Hu Ke Lau future

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Whats next for the iconic Hu Ke Lau restaurant in Chicopee? Owner Andy Yee told 22News the Hu Ke Lau is getting a rebuild.

Yee said the building is 53 years old and is just too big. So Yee is meeting with a design team to build a new restaurant in the same footprint on Memorial Drive.

Yee told 22News he’s not sure yet if the name will remain the same of if the famed Polynesian show that’s been a staple of the brand will continue.

People told 22News they would love to see entertainment a part of the new plan.

“Yeah, why not? It’s part of the Hu Ke Lau. Bring in new talent too. I like the comedy shows. They have a lot of benefits there, which is good. It’s a good landmark for the area,” said Debbie Chase of Holyoke.

Yee told 22News the Hu Ke Lau will temporarily close in April. The roughly 60 employees will be offered positions at Yee’s other seven restaurants.

Andy Yee also told 22News he’s looking to expand his restaurant business in western Massachusetts and Connecticut, but despite rumors, currently, they have no plans with MGM.

Yee plans to reveal more information during a news conference Tuesday