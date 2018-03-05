Chicopee PD: Springfield woman arrested after knife threat

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police arrested a woman for assault after an incident at the Big Y on Memorial Drive Sunday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk said 19 year old Savannah Connor of Springfield was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Wilk said officers were called to the Big Y at 650 Memorial Drive around 2:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of an ongoing disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found the victim outside the store.

Wilk said the victim told police a woman she did not know started to yell profanities at her when she was leaving the store.

The victim told police the suspect, Connor, pulled a knife from her pocket and aggessively went at the victim in a threatening manner, said Wilk.

Officers were able to verify the victim’s story by viewing camera footage from the store.

Connor was then arrested and released on personsal recognizance, plus a $40 fee, said Wilk.

Connor is expected to be arraigned in court Monday.