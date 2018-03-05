Chicopee PD: Breaking & Entering calls leads to fugitive arrest

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police arrested a man Sunday on several warrants, after officers were called about a breaking and entering in progress.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk said 28-year-old Glen Waller of Leominster, was arrested on two WMS warrants, a fugitive from justice warrant, resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer, and failing to register as a sex offender.

Wilk said officers were called to 64 Grove Street for a possible breaking and entering in progress around 12:12 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found Waller walking around the building. Waller told officers he had been staying with his friend at this location for the past three months, said Wilk.

Wilk said Waller finally handed over his ID after telling officers he did not have it.

Officers tried to get someone to open the door of the apartment for 15 to 20 minutes. They had to force the door open, and found a women sleeping and a child, said Wilk.

The woman was taken to the hospital because she was not coherent or able to care for her five year old child, said Wilk.

When officers took the child to be taken to DCF, Wilk said Waller, who was under arrest in a cruiser, started to kick and punch at the cruiser windows. Officers advised him to stop, and Waller yelled obscenities at officers, said Wilk.

Wilk said at one point he started to kick an officer, at which point the officer sprayed him with pepper spray. He was taken to the police department and is expected to be arraigned Monday.

DCF is also investigating the incident.