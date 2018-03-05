Caught on Camera: Hammer Rampage!

(KOB) A New Mexico man is in custody after going on a rampage inside a Farmington Home Depot before attacking a police vehicle with a hammer.

The vehicle’s dashboard camera captured the attack.

The incident unfolded when Matthew Begaye entered the Home Depot and began trashing the store’s restroom with a hammer.

Police lapel video shows an extensive amount of damage was caused, leaving the store with a reported $2,000 mess.

Begaye was then chased outside by store employees and police.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2H4wGlY