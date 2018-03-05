Black Lightning – Couch Reactions of Episode 6

(CW) – The cast of Black Lightning talk about working with other DC heroes! What team up would YOU want to see?

Black Lightning’s (Cress Williams) pursuit for Tobias (Marvin Jones III) continues. Anissa (Nafessa Williams) continues to find herself in the new normal.

China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, Damon Gupton and James Remar also star. The episode was written by Lamont Magee and directed Billy Woodruff (#107). The episode airs on March 6, 2018.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Connect with BLACK LIGHTNING online:

Like BLACK LIGHTNING on Facebook: facebook.com/CWBlackLightning

Follow BLACK LIGHTNING on Twitter: twitter.com/blacklightning

Follow BLACK LIGHTNING on Instagram: instagram.com/cw_blacklightning

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/