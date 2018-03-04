Springfield’s Mike O’Sullivan Honored As Granite State Pro Stock Series Champion

THOMPSON, CT (WWLP) – Springfield’s Mike O’Sullivan was honored as the 2017 Granite State Pro Stock Series champion on Saturday night at the Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Clubhouse in Thompson, CT. O’Sullivan told 22News on what a special night it was.

“It was a great night. It feels great to be honored as the 2017 champion of a great series. They did a great job with the banquet and I’m ready for 2018 to start.” O’Sullivan said.

Mike along with his brother Tommy race on the Granite State Pro Stock Series. They are a family first team and Mike told 22News what an opportunity it is to have their family come to the races.

“We are a family team first team. To have our families have the opportunity to come in the pit area week in and week out is a big deal to us. To have them there at the banquet to celebrate our year was a special night. I wish our two younger boys would’ve been able to come as well.

O’Sullivan thinks racing for families could be better.

“Its expensive for a family to go to the racetrack together. I’ve seen improvements but to get families to go to the racetrack. It has to be affordable or they stay home.” O’Sullivan said.

This championship is more for O’Sullivan’s crew guys.

“I’m happy for them to call themselves champions again . They deserve it. Its nice to see the smiles on their faces.” O’Sullivan said.

O’Sullivan is looking forward to getting the 2018 Granite State Pro Stock Series season started. He is still has a lot of work to do but looking forward to getting started.

The 2018 Granite State Pro Stock Series season will kickoff at Claremont Speedway on Friday, May 4.