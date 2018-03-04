Old Deerfield Spring Craft Fair showcases artists from across western Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Old Deerfield Spring Craft Fair settled into the Big E young building this past weekend and made a lot of friends in the process.

Visitors had much to admire among the crafts created by more than 150 creative people from Western Massachusetts.

If browsers weren’t buying, they were certainly admiring what artists can do with their hands and imagination.

“I come every year, love the items, I want to bring everything home”, Pat Rabtor of Westfield told 22News. “I like to come and walk around with my friends, just spend time together.”

There was much to see and to purchase, everything from woodworking, pottery, glass and jewelry, even garden and Easter themed items.