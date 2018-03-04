Officers in Hadley will begin carrying Naloxone

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hadley Police Chief Michael Mason told 22News that as of Saturday, all the members of the Hadley Police department have been trained to carry and administer, naloxone.

Administering naloxone could quickly reverse a potentially deadly situation until an individual can get further medical treatment for an opioid overdose. The officers will now carry Naloxone as part of their medical response equipment.

They are also being issued naloxone in the event of an accidental exposure to opioids during a response to such calls. The chief thanks Hampshire Hope for providing them with this opportunity.

Hampshire Hope is an agency that comes to the aid of people and families struggling with opioids.