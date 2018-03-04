Memorial vigil held for family and friends of Joanne Ringer

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A memorial vigil was held Sunday night in Hatfield for the family and friends of Joanne Ringer.

Jo’s remains were discovered last Wednesday deep in the woods.

Ringer was last seen almost a year to the day and on Sunday evening, all who knew and loved her gathered to honor her memory.

A year ago, friends and family of Joanne Ringer gathered in Hatfield when they found out she went missing. A year later, her loved ones gathered in Hatfield for a candle lit vigil, this time with a sense of closure.

“We were told that yes, it was her and there’s just a release of finality but at the same time you realize your worse fears are true,” said Teigh Brown.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s office Thursday night identified the human remains found in Hatfield Wednesday, as Joanne Ringer of Clarksburg. The young mother was found nearly a year after she disappeared.

“I’m really glad to have my mom home and know that she’s not lost out there anymore,” Savannah Ringer, Joanne’s daughter told 22News. “But it still sucks because I know she’s not going to walk through the door again and I’m not going to hug her again, and you think you have closure but it’s not the closure you’re looking for.”

Hundreds of Ringer’s closest friends and family gathered Sunday night to provide comfort and share memories of Joanne. Ginger Plantire, a close friend of Joanne’s told 22News that her and the Ringer family have been appreciative of all the support.

“Everybody has been just so completely supportive of us and what we’re trying to do and it shows and we feel it and it’s the reason we’re able to do it,” said Plantire.

Joanne’s husband, 42-year-old Charles Reidy of Clarksburg, is considered the prime suspect in her death. He committed suicide last April.

They collected donations at Sunday night’s vigil. All the proceeds from t-shirt and baked items will go toward funding final burial expenses for Ringer.