Longmeadow family named National Guard Family of the Year

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Guard family of the year award has gone to a Longmeadow family with close ties to Barnes Air National Guard base in Westfield.

The Haldopoulos family wear their irons proudly. Colonel Alexander “Snip” Haldopoulos is the retired commander of the 104th Operations group at Barnes.

He and his family were saluted for their work helping the families of deployed Air National Guardsmen from Barnes.

The Haldopoulos family has spent time assisting National Guard families with everything from helping paint their homes to baby-sitting chores.