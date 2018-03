CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been confirmed that the landmark Hu Ke Lau restaurant on Memorial Drive in Chicopee will soon be closing its doors.

Linda Yee, the matriarch of the Yee family that owns the landmark restaurant, told 22News, “They will close on or about the 7th of April.”

Mrs. Yee commented that the current operation is “too large,” and the family may open a smaller restaurant, but she couldn’t confirm that.

The Hu Ke Lau opened in Chicopee 53 years ago.