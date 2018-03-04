Springfield firefighter hurt in explosion during South End garage fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield Fire Lt. was injured when something exploded inside a burning garage at 14 Loring Street in the city’s South End Sunday morning. Springfield Fire spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News, as a precaution, the Fire Lieutenant who was hurt was taken to Baystate Medical Center for observation.

There was no one inside the 2-story brick garage when the fire started at 8 a.m. Sunday.

The roof of the garage collapsed, destroying the building. Leger confirmed for 22News that the garage and the vehicles inside were a total loss. Leger said a second alarm was sounded within minutes when the heat from the flames melted the siding of a house next door.

The Western Massachusetts Red Cross emergency disaster volunteers were notified, but none of the neighboring residents needed to leave their homes.

“At this time, no one has been displaced by this fire,” Leger said. “…(it) continues to be investigated by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.”

It was too soon for fire investigators to say what may have caused the fire.