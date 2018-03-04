Friday’s Nor’easter forced Northampton DPW to delay pothole repairs until Monday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Nor’easter had a much greater impact on some western Massachusetts communities.

Friday’s Nor’easter brought record high tides, winds, and rain. Not only did it toppled trees over and flood roads, it also forced Northampton Department of Public Works to delay their pothole repairs until Monday. Strong winds exceeding more than 50 miles per hour was too blame.

This busy cutaway on Fulton Ave connects people to Pleasant Street. It was littered with potholes.

DPW crews have used nearly fifty tons of hot mix asphalt to patch potholes. But some drivers feel they’re just re-patching the same potholes year after year.

“Some of the holes they’re pretty deep,” said Edwin Montes of Springfield. “So, when you hit it, the car suffers. It’s like, each year, they cover the same potholes and each year they get bigger.”

But some streets need more attention. Like Florence’s Trinity Row, which was a row of potholes, that drivers couldn’t avoid.

Prior to the Friday’s storm, DPW pothole repair crews had been working 11 hour shifts since last Monday.

Pothole repair will be back on track for Monday. Crews will work on Glendale Road and then move to Pine Street and North Farms Road.