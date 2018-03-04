Friday was western Massachusetts’ second Nor’easter this season

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Just this season we’ve already seen two nor’easters. 22News explains the difference between the two.

This past Friday wasn’t western Massachusetts first Nor’easter this season. A Nor’easter is a storm system that has winds from the northeast off the Atlantic Ocean. Back in January western Massachusetts got slammed with around 11 inches of snow. That storm brought colder air to the valley and even wind chill warnings.

That was also the storm some people learned the term ‘bombogenesis’ which basically means a storm is rapidly intensifying.

Friday’s Nor’easter brought either rain or snow depending where you were.

One woman told 22News living in western Massachusetts, its just something you have to get used to. Grazyna Peters from Chicopee told 22News, “My opinion is we live in New England, and I love it. I didn’t mind it I’m glad we didn’t get what we expected and it turned out to be a great day.”

High winds brought a lot of tree damage to the area Friday. Most of the valley saw heavy rain because of temperatures in the mid 30s. But all you had to do was head north and west and you got heavy, wet snow. Parts of Franklin County saw close to a foot of snow.

Friday’s storm was all about location. Where January’s storm… all of western Massachusetts saw snow due to temperatures in the 20s.

A Nor’easter doesn’t always mean snow. This type of storm can happen in other seasons, other than winter.