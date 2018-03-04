Evidence gone missing from West Brookfield homicide case

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A yellow fuel can stands out as major piece of evidence in the West Brookfield homcide case.

Worcester county district attorney Joseph Early Jr. notified 22News that the fuel can is missing from the home where 38 year old Sara Bermudez and her three children died violently late last week at 10 Old Warren road.

The district attorney has made it clear that the woman and her children age 8, 6, and 2 are homicide victims. They were found in their home at 10 old warren road