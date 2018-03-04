Cyclists spin up a storm to benefit cancer research

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 21 million adults have been diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lifetime, according to the CDC.

That’s why a group of cyclists spent their Sunday spinning up a sweat for a good cause at The Hub Studio in Florence. A member of the studio came up with the idea to host the studio’s first Pedal to End Cancer, after she lost loved ones to the disease.

Many people gathered in teams, riding to remember those touched by cancer during this three-hour event.

Chris Marchetto of Hatfield said, “My wife works here at the Hub, and cancer is a close thing to us. So we did a team in the memory of my aunt.”

This event is new to the Hub, but people have been spinning across New England for years to raise awareness. This event began in 2005 as Spin for Hope, with six fitness clubs raising a total of $100,000.

Millions have been raised in New England since, and more was raised during Sunday’s event.

Hub Studio owner Tracey Roth told 22News, “We’ve raised over $5,000, and that means a lot to me, because that money goes to help people who need rides to and from treatment and helps the American Cancer Society do research. And we’re trying to find a cure, right?”

Because of the success of Sunday’s event, they’re planning to do it again in the future.