CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are asking for help locating a missing teenager.

14-year-old Christopher Morgan’s family has not seen nor heard from the teen since March 1st.

Chicopee Police spokesman Officer Mike Wilk said Christopher left his home in the city’s Willimansett neighborhood Thursday, without telling anyone.

Anyone who has seen Christopher, or has any tips on his whereabouts, is asked to call Chicopee Police Detectives at (413) 594-1740.