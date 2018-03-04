Big changes coming to the iconic Hu Ke Lau Restaurant in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – New and updated information on the future of the iconic Hu Ke Lau restaurant in Chicopee.

Owner Andy Yee told 22News the restaurant will not be closing for good, but they will be rebuilding and possibly re branding to position the restaurant for sustained success. The location will stay in the same footprint on Memorial Drive.

Yee said that although they enjoy a profitable business, the current building is too old and too large to continue operating in it’s current form.

Yee said he is still undecided on the future of the famed Polynesian entertainment that has been a staple of the brand. He will be consulting with his design team before any final decision are made.

“It’s time that we reinvent the Hu Ke Lau property with new and improved and updated to modern times,” said Yee. “Just a shining new penny on Memorial Drive. We are going to redevelop our land for a better and higher use for 50 more years to enjoy.”

Yee also said the roughly 60 Hu Ke Lau employees will not be losing their jobs. They will be offered positions at Yee’s other 7 restaurants.

Yee told 22News he has more announcements coming as they look to expand their restaurant business in both western Massachusetts and Connecticut.