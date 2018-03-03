YMCA of Greater Westfield holds annual fundraising event for local cancer survivors

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The YMCA of Greater Westfield went all out Saturday, as it does every year at this time, to help Cancer survivors in western Hampden county.

Hundreds of people attended the YMCA’s “Chocolate, Chowder and Chilli cook off”.

The money raised goes towards the agencies 12 week exercise program for cancer survivors.

22News spoke with one Westfield cancer survivor, Jane Wensley, about the event. “Oh, it’s wonderful because almost everybody you know has somebody whose touched by cancer. So, it’s really important that we try to help and reach out.”

The program YMCA cook off supports and helps Cancer survivors regain their strength, overcome fatigue, and return their lives back to as close to normal as possible.