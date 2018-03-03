What to expect at Umass’ Blarney Blowout

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual off campus party is a time for people to get together and have fun celebrating the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day but this year, people can expect to see an increase in both town and campus police.

UMass wants students to know bad behavior will not be accepted. In 2014, 70 people were arrested after things got out of control during Blarney Blowout and also led to the university bringing in former Boston police Commissioner Ed Davis to implement new policies.

Last year only one arrest was made but multiple people were taken to the hospital and treated for intoxication. As of Thursday and through Sunday, students will only be allowed up to four guests in their dorms and visitors must be UMass students.

No outside guests are allowed on campus.

The university has also added a free concert for students.