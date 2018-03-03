West Brookfield tragedy declared a homicide

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to Worcester County district attorney Joseph Early, the deaths of a West Brookfield woman and her three children is now a homicide case.

The DA identified the victims of the Thursday afternoon slayings at 10 Old Warren Road, as 38-year-old Sara Bermudez and her three children: 8-year-old Madison, 6-year-old James and 2-year-old Michael.

Early has asked for the public’s help in providing information, hopefully leading to an arrest.

He said State Police are asking anyone who knows what happened to a discarded plastic yellow fuel can. It’s missing from the Bermudez’ home.

