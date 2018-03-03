UMass students expect Blarney Blowout weekend to stay under control

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The weekend before Spring break and leading up to St. Patrick’s Day has been notorious for drunk student parties surrounding UMass Amherst. It’s traditionally known as the Blarney Blowout.

22News was at UMass Amherst as one person was being put into the back of a police cruiser. UMass confirmed one person was arrested for disorderly conduct and assault and battery on a police officer.

UMass students told 22News that because there’s a heavy police presence both on and off campus they don’t think things will get out of control this Blarney Blowout.

“I’m in between with the police presence and stuff,” said Joshua Brown. “Because they can create anxiety for some people but at the same time I’m glad the police are out there doing their jobs.”

The last time the so-called Blarney Blowout got out of control was 2014 when dozens of people were arrested and Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis was contracted to come up with suggestions for public safety improvements.

“There’s a whole ban,” Geno Gay told 22News. “No guest ban, no parking ban, the usual. It’s been like that for a couple years but it’s all good with us now.”

UMass says they were called to eight noise complaints, and two fights.

To keep the peace, the university, as they’ve done in years past held a school sanctioned concert attended by nearly 4,000 people at the Mullins Center, where UMass Police took two students into protective custody and four people were taken to the hospital for drinking too much.