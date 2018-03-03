Trump: “Trade Wars Are Good”

(NBC News) President Trump is defiantly defending his plan to put heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, tweeting “trade wars are good, and easy to win.”

The markets fear otherwise, dropping after the president’s unexpected announcement.

The tariffs, intended to target China, instead may hurt American allies Canada, Brazil, South Korea and Mexico, which provide most of our imported steel.

“We are impressing upon the American administration the unacceptable nature of these proposals that are going to hurt them every bit as much as they hurt us,” says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The president insists this is good for American jobs, but some of the sharpest criticism is coming from his own party.

“I think it’s going to increase prices, it’s going to hurt jobs,” says New York’s Rep. Peter King.

