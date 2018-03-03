The Greater Holyoke YMCA hosts annual Sneaker Peak event

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Holyoke YMCA held their annual Sneaker Peak event Saturday night.

The event honored three members for their contributions to the organization and the community.

Holyoke YMCA CEO Kathy Viens told 22News about the important role volunteers play in the organization. “Volunteers are the heart of our work and these people who are honored tonight go above and beyond on a regular basis for the YMCA they help us do what we do, they help the community be strong and vibrant and we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without them.”

The event featured area food vendors and celebrated the YMCA’s work over the past year.