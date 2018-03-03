International Day at Holyoke school celebrates diversity of students

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday was International Day at the Holyoke Community Charter School.

The celebrating of International Day began several years ago. It’s a day where students and their parents take pride in their national heritage.

Principal Sonia Correa Pope applauds the celebration. “It’s a wonderful event, we celebrate the diversity of our school.”

That diversity was underlined by the ceremony unfurling flags, which highlight each of the countries represented by the charter school students.

Proud parents are impressed by just how many nationalities are represented at this Holyoke charter school.

Parent Sharim Rosado said, “Just the different cultures; they get to learn so much from all the different nationalities. It’s good!”

International Day has turned into quite an education. The children present programs that represent the many cultures that the students hold dear.

Truly, an exercise in diversity.