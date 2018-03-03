Hadley police now carrying life saving tool to reverse effects of opioid overdose

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Saturday, Hadley police officers will be carrying a supply of Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, used to reverse an opioid overdose.

Hadley Police Chief Michael Mason made the announcement on the Hadley Police Department Facebook page.

Chief Mason said each officer has been trained in the use of the life saving medication. The Chief said this was made possible with the help of Hampshire Hope, an agency that comes to the aid of heroin and prescription drug addicts.