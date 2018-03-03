Graco recalls highchairs due to fall hazard

WCMH ) – Graco is recalling around 36,000 highchairs sold at Walmart stores due to a fall hazard.

This recall involves Graco Table2Table™ 6-in-1 highchairs with model number 1969721. The 6-in-1 highchairs convert to six different modes, including a traditional highchair, a booster seat and toddler chair and table.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the highchair’s rear legs can pivot out of position making the chair unstable and posing a fall hazard to a child in the highchair.

Graco has received 38 reports of the rear leg pivoting out of position, including five injuries to children who got bumps and bruises when their highchair fell over when they were in it.

The highchair’s cushion is white with gold and gr ay polka dots. The model number is printed on a label on the underside of the toddler seat and on a label on the back of the booster seat. Graco and Table2Table highchair are also printed on the label on the underside of the toddler seat.

The highchairs were sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide from October 2016 through December 2017.

The Graco Table2Table 6-in-1 Highchair voluntary recall affects highchairs with model number 1969721 and a manufacturing date between June 4, 2016 through September 28, 2017.

To verify if your highchair is affected, please locate the model number and manufacturing date which are printed on the label. Both numbers are located either on the underside of the highchair seat or on the underside of the booster seat.