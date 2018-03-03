CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday’s Nor’easter brought mainly rain to the valley and it could have been a different story if temperatures were cold enough. 22News found out how much snow parts of the valley could have gotten if temperatures were cold enough.

Friday’s storm brought a clear dividing line between rain and snow. Except for pockets of freezing rain and sleet from time to time, most of the valley saw rain.

But all you had to do was head north and west, add some elevation and cold air, and you saw wet, heavy snow.

Snowfall totals from Friday’s storm ranged anywhere from about a foot of snow in Plainfield to about 5 inches in Blandford.

The valley saw a lot of tree damage from Friday’s storm because the ground was so saturated and because of the high winds.

22News talked with one Chicopee resident who thinks the valley lucked out.

Will Fence, from Chicopee, told 22News, “We got a lot of wind, a lot of rain but I think we lucked out, didn’t get snow like they did up north or living by the ocean I heard they are evacuating people towards the coast around Boston we lucked out.”

Most of Friday’s temperatures were in the 30s throughout the day and after getting a little over an inch of rain, parts of the valley could have seen over 8 inches of wet, heavy snow if temperatures cooled down a couple degrees.