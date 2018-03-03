Free life skills seminar attracts dozens of curious people

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 100 people gathered at St. George Cultural Center in Springfield Saturday for a free “life skills seminar.” Guests were introduced to 11 different speakers on a variety of topics.

Today’s free seminar covered everything from financial planning to planning ones funeral. They even covered estate planning, investing and fitness.

Steven Costa from Agawam told 22News, “So to have access to an expert and be able to speak with them and really be able to ask questions; one on one. I think its an awesome opportunity for everyone that is here today. To be better at some of these life skills.”

It was chance for many of the guests, especially young people, to learn how to make their money work for them.

Father Christopher Stamas told 22News, “Don’t really know about the stock market. They’re not taught about civics. They don’t know about how to save money. What a certificate of deposit is. What annuities are. What mutual funds are and many times they simply lose out.”

And if you were unable to attend today’s workshop, Father Christopher Stamas said, you can call the St. George Cultural Center for information & resources on today’s topics.